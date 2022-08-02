SAMANTHA BURIAL TODAY

Samantha Dzapata, who was gunned down by her estranged boyfriend, Tafadzwa Murengwa, on Friday will be buried in Seke today.

Dzapata (28) allegedly had a fallout with Tafadzwa a.k.a Boss Pangolin, who was a Ximex Mall dealer, after he accused her of infidelity.

A family spokesperson, Winnie, Samantha’s best friend, confirmed the burial arrangements.

“Everything is going according to plan.

“We just held a funeral service at Nyaradzo today (yesterday) and the hearse will proceed to Seke where we will bury Samantha.

“All her family and friends are now present and in grief.

“We have lost a daughter who was a breadwinner for her mother and sister,” said Winnie.

She said the family was not entertaining anything from the Murengwas and wanted nothing to do with them.

“The family has been clear on that.

“The Dzapatas don’t want anything to do with the Murengwas after what their son did to their daughter.

“They should let us bury our child since we have not bothered them.

“What Tafadzwa did and said in his last recorded audio was malicious.

“All his accusations that Samantha was having an affair with a married man are false.

“These two met in college and were employed at the same time, while Samantha was stationed in Beitbridge where Tafadzwa would frequent whenever his insecurities grew,” narrated Winnie.

She said Samantha refused to accept the car Tafadzwa claimed to have given her and only accepted the I-watch and perfume, which she was willing to return, on the day of the tragedy.

She said Samantha’s younger sister, Gamu, who was present at the shooting, is having nightmares.

“Her death is a huge blow to Gamu. She is crying non-stop and she is having hallucinations from the shooting.

“We pray that she heals and moves past the incident and that the family will soon book her for therapy, after the burial,” she said.

A close source from the Murengwas said a post-mortem had been done on Tafadzwa and they had gone out of their way to purchase a top-of-the-range casket for Boss Pango. H Metro