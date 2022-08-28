POLICE INSPECTOR BEATS UP WORKMATE'S WIFE

A POLICE inspector based in Harare has been dragged to court for assaulting a workmate’s wife following a misunderstanding.

Inspector Thubelihle Dube (38), who appeared before a Harare court on Wednesday last week, is also facing malicious damage to property and unlawful entry charges.

Dube allegedly assaulted Victoria Abraham and her four-year-old child at her residence at 17 ZRP Fife Avenue Annex Flat.

Allegations are that on March 27 this year at around 4pm, Dube went to the complainant’s room and spoke to her through the window, leading to an altercation.

Dube jumped into the room through the window and assaulted Abraham and her child.

The State also alleges that during the fracas, Dube destroyed household property.

Abraham reported the matter to the police, leading to Dube’s arrest. Newsday