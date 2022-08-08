PARENTS, SCHOOL CLASH OVER FOREX FEES

PARENTS and guardians of pupils at Nyamuzuwe High School have threatened to stage a protest against school authorities who they accuse of demanding United States dollars exclusively for fees, in contrast with a government directive that fees can also be paid in local currency.
Government said schools could charge fees in United States
dollars, but at the prevailing interbank rate.
A memorandum dated July 27, 2022, addressed to parents by
Nyamuzuwe High School headmaster Peter Rinomhota in Mutoko, shows that the
school is demanding a top up fee of US$208 for the second term, without an
option of payment in local currency.
The school has also pegged the third term fees at US$400,
which cannot be paid in local currency, triggering outrage among parents.
“In order to lock the value on Term Two and Term Three
2022, parents agreed to pay in US dollars,” Rinomhota wrote.
“Go to any ZB Bank branch, swipe/deposit your cash, you get
proof of payment slips. Bring to Inner City UMC church for receipting. As for
now, no transfer or ZipIt or cash until further notice.”
The school also withheld results for students who have not
paid fees in full, which triggered outrage from parents and guardians who
threatened to take legal action against the school authorities.
Contacted for comment, Rinomhota said the school was
battling a US$160 000 debt which it borrowed during the term after the fees
paid by the parents were eroded by inflation.
“The very parents who are complaining are the ones who we
consult when making every decision that has to do with the day-to-day running
of the school,” he said.
“Do you think that I can just wake up and decide to peg
school fees as I like? We owe various suppliers US$160 000 after we agreed with
the parents that we could borrow the items and they will pay. The allegations
are unfounded.”
A parent, who spoke to NewsDay on condition of anonymity,
said: “We are concerned with how the school came up with the top-up amount in
US dollars. It is also of concern why the school is refusing to accept payment
in local currency. We have tried to engage the school authorities in vain.”
Newsday
