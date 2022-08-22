PALTRY CROWD AT MAGACHA ALBUM LAUNCH



HE hoped to fill up the Harare International Conference Centre when he launched his seventh album I am Favoured, unfortunately, Sabastain Magacha saw a paltry turnout on Saturday.

Despite the turnout, Magacha was happy saying: “Panoungana vaviri kana vatatu kunaJehova makawanda” (When three or four gather, to Christ you are many).

Magacha’s parents also attended the launch to support his efforts.

Before the launch, people wondered if the Bhosvo hitmaker would be able to fill the HICC, but because the line-up included Jah Prayzah, Mambo Dhuterere and Madam Boss, who have a huge following, many expected that people would come in their numbers.

However, it was not to be, maybe because the concert clashed with the Ninja President, Winky D’s performance in Glen View 1.

A number of artistes who showed up performed well despite technical glitches with the sound system, especially when Magacha was performing with Herman. The audience could hardly figure out if Herman was singing or lip-syncing.

Top musicians who showed up among others included Dorcas Moyo, Zimpraise Choir, Tinashe Magacha, Mambo Dhuterere — who gave Gringo Junior a platform to showcase his dancing skills and the flamboyant Mudiwa Hood who dished out money to fans who were singing along as he performed.

Top comedians who also supported Magacha included Bee Wezhira, Mama Vee, Mai Titi, Ginimbilite, Yaya Goodvibes, Loraine Guyo and Melisa Makwasha, among others. They bought copies of Magacha’s album at good prices.

Before bidding of the album by DJ Ola 7 started, Magacha in a green suite rocked the stage performing songs from the new album.

Even though it is still early to judge, the title track I Am Favoured seemed to have received a positive response from the fans. He also took time to announce that he would premiere the video for the track Nzira which features Gemma Griffiths, today. Newsday