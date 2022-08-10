ODINGA, RUTO IN TIGHT RACE

Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close but calm presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual.
Tuesday’s election was likely the final try by longtime
opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on his fifth attempt was backed by former
rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. The other top contender is Deputy
President William Ruto, who fell out with the president earlier in their decade
in power.
Voters have expressed little hope of real change and
frustration with rising prices and widespread corruption in East Africa’s
economic hub. Both top candidates are long known to Kenyans, Odinga as a
democracy campaigner and former political detainee and Ruto as a wealthy
populist who plays up his humble youth as a contrast to dynasties that produced
Odinga and Kenyatta.
The president’s backing of Odinga cut across the usual
ethnic lines that have long defined elections and contributed to violence. This
time there is no candidate from Kenya’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu,
though both top candidates chose Kikuyu running mates.
Official election results must be announced within a week
of the vote, but there’s some anticipation a winner might be known Wednesday.
The electoral commission still must verify results forms coming from across the
country. More than 92% of results forms from the over 46,000 polling centers
had been sent to the commission Wednesday morning.
A runoff election will be held if no candidate receives
more than 50% of votes.
The commission has said it expected turnout to be above
60%, far lower than the 80% in the previous election in 2017. More than 22
million people were registered to vote, but some told The Associated Press they
doubted they would bother, dispirited by economic challenges including high
national debt and widespread unemployment.
A relatively uneventful election might be welcome. On the
eve of the vote, Kenya’s government reminded people that “this will be a
CONTEST, not a FIGHT. A contest must have a winner, and a loser. In a fight,
life can sometimes be lost.”
Kenyans tend to say elections are calm and troubles come
later. More than 1,000 people were killed after 2007 election results were
announced and Odinga alleged massive rigging. In 2017, the high court
overturned the election results, a first in Africa, after Odinga alleged
irregularities. He boycotted the fresh election and declared himself the “people’s
president,” drawing accusations of treason.
A handshake with Kenyatta calmed that crisis, set up their
unusual alliance and angered Ruto, who still accuses the president of betrayal.
Both Odinga and Ruto have said they will accept the results
as long as the vote is free and fair.
Already, reported troubles include the failure of about 200
voting kits out of more than 46,000 across the country. The electoral
commission called it “not widespread” and “normal” for technology to break down
at times.
Kenyans have a week from the announcement of official
results to file any court challenges. The court has two weeks to rule. A fresh
election would be held within 60 days. AP
