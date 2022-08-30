NOTHING POLITICAL ABOUT SIKHALA PROSECUTION, SAYS STATE

CCC’s Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala was not arrested on political grounds and his prosecution in relation to the violence that engulfed the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza is not politically motivated, but in line with his criminal conduct, a court heard yesterday.
Sikhala is charged with incitement to commit public
violence after allegedly mobilising CCC supporters to cause violence, on the
pretext of avenging the killing of Moreblessing Ali, a resident who the
opposition outfit claimed to be their member.
Yesterday, the prosecution led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti
submitted in court that Sikhala’s arrest was not politically-motivated and it
came after police noted some criminal activity in his conduct.
Mr Mutsokoti made the submissions while responding to
Sikhala’s application for bail on changed circumstances.
Through his lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Sikhala said a long
period of time had lapsed since his arrest which he argued was a changed
circumstance warranting his release on bail.
Ms Mtetwa told the court that Sikhala was prepared to pay
$50 000 as bail arguing that the State had not yet made an enquiry into the
alleged High Court bail condition violation, which the State relied on when it
first denied him bail.
But Mr Mutsokoti said there had been no change of
circumstances since Sikhala first appeared in court and the State’s fears still
remain.
“The accused raises assertions that his arrest was of a
political nature. That is vehemently denied. The allegations stemmed from the
accused’s conduct.
“There is nothing political about his prosecution,” he
said.
Mr Mutsokoti said Sikhala had already been furnished with a
trial date.
“He has a trial date and today he is only appearing for
remand. By the time of trial, the State would have strengthened its matter,” he
said.
Mr Mutsokoti said the High Court did not find fault with
the lower court’s decision to deny Sikhala bail.
He said the statutes place no obligation on the State to do
anything in the event that one defaults bail conditions, but they “just guide
the court what should be done when there is a default”.
Sikhala is expected back in court today for bail ruling.
Herald
