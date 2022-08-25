NO FULL CONTEXT : SA GOVT SPEAKS ON VIRAL VIDEO

The National Department of Health has responded to the viral video of Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and a patient from Zimbabwe at Bela Bela Hospital.
There have been
mixed reactions to the video which has been widely circulated, with some
commending Ramathuba and some condemning her
In a statement,
the department said it doesn’t have full context of the video conversation
between Ramathuba and the patient, which makes it difficult to make a
conclusion.
Furthermore the
department said it acknowledges that the public healthcare system is struggling
in some areas to meet the healthcare needs of the citizens and reduce the
backlogs due to unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from
neighbouring countries seeking healthcare service in the country, other than
the asylum-seekers and refugees.
Spokesperson
Foster Mohale said this issue is one of the subjects that are discussed during
bilateral and multilateral meetings at SADC level in order to find a long
lasting solution.
“Limpopo
Province is one of the affected provinces, and despite these challenges, the
healthcare workers must ensure that they maintain high moral obligation and
standards in their work in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the
National Health Act and the Refugee Act of South Africa.
“This does not
mean that all services are free, because only primary healthcare services are
provided free of charge, but higher levels of care are subject to a fee.”
Health
Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla is reportedly out of the country, and the acting
Minister Angie Motshekga has instructed the department to gather all necessary
information which will enable her to provide a full report upon Phaahla’s
return.
0 comments:
Post a Comment