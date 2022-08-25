NDUNA ARRESTED

CHEGUTU West legislator, Dexter Nduna has been arrested fo leading and influencing a foiled land invasion of Risboro Farm in Chegutu.
Nduna, who was arrested yesterday and spent the night in
custody, is expected to appear before the Chegutu Magistrates Court today as
the Second Republic clips wings of errant land barons and wayward politicians.
It was not clear this morning if any accomplices were
arrested together with Nduna.
He was arrested for contravening section 3 (1) (4) of the
Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act Chapter 20:28 as read with the
Statutory Instrument 8/2006.
Risboro Farm was designated for urban development with
Chegutu Municipality and Chegutu Rural District Council working on a joint
committee of the project.
Efforts to get a comment from Joint Committee Chairperson
Cllr Tatenda Gwinji were fruitless.
Over five thousand illegal settlers invaded the farm
measuring 1 176 hectares in June and pegged residential stands of various sizes
using hoes and picks. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment