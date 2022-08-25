NDUNA ARRESTED



CHEGUTU West legislator, Dexter Nduna has been arrested fo leading and influencing a foiled land invasion of Risboro Farm in Chegutu.

Nduna, who was arrested yesterday and spent the night in custody, is expected to appear before the Chegutu Magistrates Court today as the Second Republic clips wings of errant land barons and wayward politicians.

It was not clear this morning if any accomplices were arrested together with Nduna.

He was arrested for contravening section 3 (1) (4) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act Chapter 20:28 as read with the Statutory Instrument 8/2006.

Risboro Farm was designated for urban development with Chegutu Municipality and Chegutu Rural District Council working on a joint committee of the project.

Efforts to get a comment from Joint Committee Chairperson Cllr Tatenda Gwinji were fruitless.

Over five thousand illegal settlers invaded the farm measuring 1 176 hectares in June and pegged residential stands of various sizes using hoes and picks. Herald