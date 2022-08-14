MUTENDI'S SON-IN-LAW GOES BERSERK, TORCHES RELATIVES HOUSES

Prominent Masvingo business person allegedly went berserk on Friday night (August 12) and torched his relatives’ houses over allegations that they are bewitching his family.
Thomas Chapeta who owns a water drilling company in
Masvingo (Chapeta drilling), believed to have taken over ownership of popular
Masvingo spot Stopover as well as a security company in neighbouring South
Africa is reported to have torched the houses.
Chapeta is Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Bishop Nehemiah
Mutendi’s son-in-law after marrying the latter’s daughter as his second wife.
In a leaked audio, a relative is heard
pondering her future saying it is ruined and she has nowhere to stay after the
homestead was torched and food storage granary reduced to ashes.
“Thomas airova vanhu achiti makamutsa Stephen kuti
andipfukire vana vangu vaapenge vachiti ndiye akamuuraya ndozvaaifamba
achitaura. Nhai kune munhu angamutsiwa afa here, kune mushonga ungabata pasina
ronda? Munhu akamutsiwa afa nezvake hapana zvaanoita asi kana ane zvaakabata
anopfukirwa ka. Aitonzi aibvunza vanhu kuti vaitaura kuti chii parufu
rwaStephen. (Thomas was enraged, he started beating up people accusing them of
tampering for the purpose of brining back the spirit of Stephen as an avenging
spirit that would sicken his kids (mental sickness). He went on to ask people
(relatives) why and what they said during the funeral wake of the late
Stephen),” said the lady believed to be a relative of the accused.
The other relative (a man) is heard informing a relative in
South Africa of his state of strandedness after his home was destroyed and left
with nothing to look up to.
“Shamwari pakaipa kumusha hakugariki uko ndototsvaka
kwekutamira nekuti zvaitwa mumusha zvakaoma nhasi hakuna kumira zvakanaka. Ini
ndotova nherera kana sadza pamba handina kudya ndotori nenzara izvozvi. Mikova
yese yekwana mukoma babaEsy yadonhedzwa, dura remabagwe rapiswa rose neshade
ine ngoro mbiri dzatsviramo, mawindow pane awira pasi, maDoor eimba yaIsh,
ekwamukoma baba Happy apaziwa. Mukoma baba Nyemu kuita sepanga pachirohwa
dhongi zvokwadi musana wakazvimba, vana baba Govhi magadziko kuoma kuita
dindindi. (All is not well at my place and am pondering looking for a new place
of residence because what has been done is bad. Right now I am an orphan even
last night’s supper I didn’t take it due to the disturbances. Houses were
destroyed, several people severely beaten up and it’s so terrible),” said the
victim.
Efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless as
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was
away though he had not heard of any such a report. TellZimNews
