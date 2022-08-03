MUKURU ROBBERY : COPS HUNT FOR GANG

Police have said they are still looking for the four armed robbers who raided a Safeguard Security company cash-in-transit vehicle just outside Mukuru money transfer agency in Bulawayo, before stealing US$100 000 and over R500 000 on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 8.40am at the intersection
of 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street in what police believe could be an inside
job.
The robbers, who were traveling in a Toyota Mark X, pounced
on the security company vehicle soon after the security guards had parked at
Mukuru premises.
They then disarmed three security guards before loading the
cash, which was in two trunks, into their get-away vehicle and sped off.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said they were still looking for the robbers.
“We are still looking for these four armed robbers who are
still at large,” he said. “It is not true that arrests have been made as is
being circulated in some sections of the media and the social media.
“Whoever is peddling such reports is lying and we believe
that it’s a ploy to disrupt investigations.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will release details on
any developments over the case.
A team of detectives has since been assigned to conduct
investigations on the case. Herald
