MUBOBOBO : MAN DRAGS CHILDREN TO COURT

A man from Zvishavane dragged his former wife and children to Zvishavane Magistrates Court on Friday for accusing him of using mubobobo.
Mubobobo is a form of witchcraft in which a man has
mysterious sex with women without their consent and knowledge.
Chrispen Marangwanda is seeking a protection order against
his former wife Ngonidzashe, his daughter Vongai and his son Brian Mavunike
Marangwanda. He is accusing them of using violence against him.
Marangwanda told Resident Magistrate Archie Wochiunga that
the former wife and children are accusing him of possessing traditional charm,
‘Mubobobo’ and a goblin. They allege that this charm caused the death of
Brian’s daughter.
“Your Worship, the respondents are my children tormenting,
insulting and accusing me of being a wizard, yet I have never associated with
such. This is why I have approached this court seeking relief “, said
Marangwanda.
He feared for his life. Vongai dismissed the allegations as
a lie.
“My father is lying before the court. We were told by one
Madzibaba Moses that we need to cleanse our home, but my father is refusing to
go through the process.
Brian said he was not aware of why he was in court because
he was not aware of the issues.
Ngonidzashe said her former husband was avoiding the issue
of cleansing the home.
Magistrate Wochiunga granted the protection order and said
the respondents should stop harassing, insulting and forcing the applicant to
do what Madzibaba Moses instructs them to do. Masvingo Mirror
