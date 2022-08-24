MPs DEMAND CHAUFFEURS

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have demanded personal chauffeurs to drive them around while performing their legislative duties.
This was suggested in the National Assembly by Vungu MP
Omega Sibanda (Zanu PF) while contributing to a motion on condolence messages
on the passing on of Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP Leonard Chikomba who died in a car crash
in June.
“It is quite painful that we have people who pass away
because of fatigue while driving. It is a long journey, driving alone at night
without an assistant driver after spending the day working. If you encounter a
tyre puncture, no one will be able to assist,” Sibanda said.
“I believe that it is important that MPs have assistant
drivers. Some members drive very long distances alone day and night doing
constituency visits and other parliamentary duties. If at all our welfare was
being given the right attention, I believe that MPs would be coming to this
House without any challenges.”
Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF)
concurred saying government should emulate what other countries do in
supporting their legislators.
“We must have personal drivers, personal assistants and
offices in our constituencies, or at the Parliament of Zimbabwe. I went to the
Parliament of South Africa and I saw a marvel. I spoke to (Finance minister)
Mthuli Ncube saying we must copy what is happening in other countries.
“You find Speakers of Parliament having three drivers
because sitting long hours in that august chair is quite painful; you need at
least three drivers, a driver should not drive for eight or 24 hours without
being relieved. A driver should drive for four hours,” Chinotimba said.
MDC Alliance proportional representation MP Lwazi Sibanda
said Chikomba died because his vehicle was not serviced, adding: “The Finance
minister should give MPs enough money to service their vehicles to avoid
untimely deaths like that of Chikomba. Salaries paid to MPs are not worth it.
The road I travel in Tsholotsho is bad and might result in accidents.”
Responding to the issue of MPs’ welfare, Ncube said: “I am
going to propose that we increase the budget for Parliament so as to take care
of the welfare of members of this august House. I will also propose that the
Committee on Standing Rules and Orders should work with Treasury so that we
implement information centres for MPs and ensure that the constituency visit
allowances are released on time, backdated to January.”Newsday
