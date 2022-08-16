skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 16 August 2022
MPOFU RETURNS TO CONTESTED FARM
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MNANGAGWA THREATENS GUVAMATANGA
Well done to Zimbabwe’s Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary, George Guvamatamga @GGuvamatanga for telling your boss, President Mnangagw...
MONEY CHANGERS STRANGLED
They don’t know what has suddenly hit them. It is no longer business as usual for most, if not all, illegal street money changers. They ...
MUTENDI'S SON-IN-LAW GOES BERSERK, TORCHES RELATIVES HOUSES
Prominent Masvingo business person allegedly went berserk on Friday night (August 12) and torched his relatives’ houses over allegations tha...
DONGO SPEAKS OF LIBERATION WAR SEXUAL ABUSES
WAR veteran Margaret Dongo says the story of sexual abuse of women ex-combatants by their commanders during the armed struggle in the milita...
WE HAVE CORNERED CURRENCY SPECULATORS : NCUBE
THE retreat of the recent inflation spiral is expected to accelerate, and purchasing power increase in light of recent pay rises without m...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment