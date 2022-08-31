MONKEYMAN ESCAPES JAIL

MONKEYMAN, Zachariah Moyana, was yesterday fined $15 000 for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act after he was arrested for possession of a monkey without a permit.

Harare magistrate, Tafadzwa Miti, sentenced Moyana to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended on condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence, in the next five years.

He risks a two-month jail term if he doesn’t pay the fine.

Moyana was found in possession of the monkey at Africa Unity Square on Saturday and he was arrested after failing to produce a permit or licence.

The recovered monkey is valued at $262 500.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro