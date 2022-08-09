MISSING MAN FOUND DEAD

A 31-year-old man was found dead after he reportedly went missing on July 21 the day he left for the grazing lands searching for cattle.

The man’s body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was taken to Inyathi District Hospital for post-mortem.

Police believe that the man could have been murdered by unknown assailants.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances that led to the death of a man aged 31 whose body was found lying on the ground in a bush area at Riverside Farm, Inyathi, on August 7, 2022. The victim, who was employed as a herd boy, reportedly went missing on July 21, 2022 after he went to the grazing lands to look for cattle.

The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was taken to Inyathi District Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, police in Mvurwi are investigating a murder case in which a body of an unknown male adult was found lying on the banks of a stream near Chiote Dam on August 8, 2022.

Police are also investigating a hit and run road traffic accident that occurred along Leopold Takawira Street, opposite Maxi Garage in Bulawayo, on August 7, 2022, at around 7.30pm, where a 59-year-old man was hit by an unknown motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle.

The incident comes after the police intensified investigations into a case in which an 11-year-old girl who went missing last month in Mt Darwin after she was sent to collect US$10 and US$3 owed to her mother by two women in the area has been found dead and buried on the banks of Mutondwe River.

Police recovered a blood-stained axe handle about 60 metres from the shallow grave Mun’ando Village.

“The ZRP is still investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a female juvenile aged 11 who was found buried on the banks of Mutondwe River in Munhondo Village, Mt Darwin, on August 5, 2022.

“The victim, who resided in Mun’ando Village, reportedly went missing on July 18, 2022 after she was sent to the neighbouring Village by her mother to collect US$10 and US$3 cash owed to her mother by two women, aged 37 and 31. The Police recovered a blood-stained axe handle about 60 metres from the shallow grave,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In Bulawayo police are also investigating circumstances surrounding a suspected murder case in which the body of an unknown male adult was found floating in the Phekiwe River, near Mbundane suburb and Nkulumane 10, last Friday.

The body, which was in its advanced stages of decomposition, had a striped grey track bottom.

Similarly, on the same day again a body of an unknown man was found lying in a bush area near Siyaso 2 industrial site, Beitbridge.

“The body was facing upwards with mucus oozing from the nose. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Murder cases have been on the increase countrywide prompting police to conduct awareness campaigns countrywide.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Epworth is investigating a case of murder in which Wirimai Bvunzanyika (40) died last Saturday after he was attacked by unknown assailants on July 28 along a footpath near Muguta Shops.

“Police in Mphoengs is also investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 31, 2022, at Gossan Mine. The victim, Khaliphile Ndlovu aged 37 died after he was hit with stones on the head by his brother Coster Ndlovu aged 23 as well as his friend Jonathan Moyo aged 24 following an argument over sharing of gold proceeds,” he said.

In a related case, Isaac Chikoti is wanted by Police in Marondera in connection with a case of murder that occurred last Saturday at Mafuro Farm, Igava where the suspect struck his wife, Emily Nyasha Mulakala (28) with a hoe after accusing her of infidelity.

Police have also arrested Nomore Makwinja (51) and Diana Makwinja (62) in Budiriro suburb, Harare in connection with murdering Diana Makwinja (16).

The father and aunt severely assaulted the minor while trying to discipline her for drug abuse activities and immoral behaviour.

Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which the body of an unidentified male adult was found with cuts on the back and legs along a footpath at a dumpsite near a church in Unit A Extension, Seke Chitungwiza.

Gutu Police is investigating another murder case in which Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on July 30, 2022 after he was struck with a brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village.

The victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the suspect. Herald