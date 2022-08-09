MISSING MAN FOUND DEAD

A 31-year-old man was found dead after he reportedly went missing on July 21 the day he left for the grazing lands searching for cattle.
The man’s body, which was in an advanced stage of
decomposition, was taken to Inyathi District Hospital for post-mortem.
Police believe that the man could have been murdered by
unknown assailants.
National police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP is investigating circumstances that led to the
death of a man aged 31 whose body was found lying on the ground in a bush area
at Riverside Farm, Inyathi, on August 7, 2022. The victim, who was employed as
a herd boy, reportedly went missing on July 21, 2022 after he went to the
grazing lands to look for cattle.
The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition,
was taken to Inyathi District Hospital for post-mortem, he said.
Meanwhile, police in Mvurwi are investigating a murder case
in which a body of an unknown male adult was found lying on the banks of a
stream near Chiote Dam on August 8, 2022.
Police are also investigating a hit and run road traffic
accident that occurred along Leopold Takawira Street, opposite Maxi Garage in
Bulawayo, on August 7, 2022, at around 7.30pm, where a 59-year-old man was hit
by an unknown motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle.
The incident comes after the police intensified investigations
into a case in which an 11-year-old girl who went missing last month in Mt
Darwin after she was sent to collect US$10 and US$3 owed to her mother by two
women in the area has been found dead and buried on the banks of Mutondwe
River.
Police recovered a blood-stained axe handle about 60 metres
from the shallow grave Mun’ando Village.
“The ZRP is still
investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a female juvenile aged 11
who was found buried on the banks of Mutondwe River in Munhondo Village, Mt
Darwin, on August 5, 2022.
“The victim, who resided in Mun’ando Village, reportedly
went missing on July 18, 2022 after she was sent to the neighbouring Village by
her mother to collect US$10 and US$3 cash owed to her mother by two women, aged
37 and 31. The Police recovered a blood-stained axe handle about 60 metres from
the shallow grave,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
In Bulawayo police are also investigating circumstances
surrounding a suspected murder case in which the body of an unknown male adult
was found floating in the Phekiwe River, near Mbundane suburb and Nkulumane 10,
last Friday.
The body, which was in its advanced stages of
decomposition, had a striped grey track bottom.
Similarly, on the same day again a body of an unknown man
was found lying in a bush area near Siyaso 2 industrial site, Beitbridge.
“The body was facing upwards with mucus oozing from the
nose. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” Asst Comm
Nyathi said.
Murder cases have been on the increase countrywide
prompting police to conduct awareness campaigns countrywide.
Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Epworth is investigating a
case of murder in which Wirimai Bvunzanyika (40) died last Saturday after he
was attacked by unknown assailants on July 28 along a footpath near Muguta
Shops.
“Police in Mphoengs is also investigating a case of murder
which occurred on July 31, 2022, at Gossan Mine. The victim, Khaliphile Ndlovu
aged 37 died after he was hit with stones on the head by his brother Coster
Ndlovu aged 23 as well as his friend Jonathan Moyo aged 24 following an
argument over sharing of gold proceeds,” he said.
In a related case, Isaac Chikoti is wanted by Police in
Marondera in connection with a case of murder that occurred last Saturday at
Mafuro Farm, Igava where the suspect struck his wife, Emily Nyasha Mulakala
(28) with a hoe after accusing her of infidelity.
Police have also arrested Nomore Makwinja (51) and Diana
Makwinja (62) in Budiriro suburb, Harare in connection with murdering Diana
Makwinja (16).
The father and aunt severely assaulted the minor while
trying to discipline her for drug abuse activities and immoral behaviour.
Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in
which the body of an unidentified male adult was found with cuts on the back
and legs along a footpath at a dumpsite near a church in Unit A Extension, Seke
Chitungwiza.
Gutu Police is investigating another murder case in which
Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on July 30, 2022 after he was struck with a
brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village.
The victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead
where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the
suspect. Herald
