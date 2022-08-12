MISSING GIRL FOUND DECAPITATED

The decapitated body of a minor (10) most likely killed for ritual purposes was found in Zvishavane after the girl went missing for three days.
The beheaded body of Tadiwanashe Chakavanda Hove from
Tichaona Village under Chief Mazvihwa, who was doing Grade 3 at Gwemombe
Primary School, was found at the family homestead on Friday.
The missing head was later brought to a neighbour’s door by
a dog. An axe and knife suspected to have been used in the murder were found,
according to sources.
Admire Simango, a family member of the deceased, confirmed
the story to The Mirror. Efforts to get a comment from the Police were futile
up to the time of going to print.
The child went missing on Wednesday last week, and Police
were alerted on Friday, said Simango.
“The killer was not experienced as he failed to get rid of
the tools. An axe and a knife reportedly identified as tools used to brutally
axe the child were found,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
