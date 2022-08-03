MEN ARE PRETENDERS, MAKE YOUR OWN MONEY : NELIMBI

SOCIALITE and entrepreneur, Nelia “Nelimbi” Kadungure, says she will never match the heights scaled by her late brother Ginimbi.

Nelimbi, who is now running Ginimbi’s Dreams Nite Club in the capital, urged female entrepreneurs to be resilient.

“As women, we need to be strong and, most importantly, pray to God. We need to stop relying on men because the majority of them are pretenders and cunning.”

She said she was determined to keep Ginimbi’s legacy alive.

“When Gee died, I was already at the University of Zimbabwe where I will be graduating this year.

“To be honest, I am now a different person, after experiencing a lot.

“Ginimbi forgave me and took me back from the streets after I got pregnant.

“I came back home and apologised, and to my surprise he forgave me.”

Nelimbi conceded that it was hard to surpass her late brother’s feat, but has vowed to excel.

She said she was willing to learn from other successful businesswomen who are doing well as entrepreneurs.

Nelimbi is upbeat that she will make it to the top as a female entrepreneur.

She opened up in a recent interview with H-Metro regarding her future plans after celebrating her 25th birthday.

“My special encouragement to the girl child is not to depend on men, but rather be confident with the little you have.

“I have seen a lot of girls acting rich and wealthy on social media, yet they are going through a lot in life.

“Hard work pays and we (women) don’t need to be intimidated.

“There is nowhere you will wake up U$100k richer when you are not hard working,” she said. H Metro