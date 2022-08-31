MBERENGWA MAN AXED TO DEATH WHILE WATCHING FOOTBALL

Police in Mberengwa are hunting for a suspect who reportedly fatally axed a man who was watching a football match at a Business Centre.
Sibonginkosi Matavire Pisa reportedly died on the spot
after being axed twice in the head and once in the back by one Gina Mangena for
no apparent reason.
Police confirmed they are now hunting for Mangena who
disappeared into the bush after committing the crime.
Acting Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Fungai Ngawagare said the now deceased was watching football at
Mandava Business Centre when tragedy struck.
“Pisa was watching football at Chauke Bar and at about
530PM when he went outside the bar and sat on the veranda. The accused
approached him from behind holding an axe and without saying a word, struck him
twice on the head and once on the back with the axe,” said Ass Inspector
Ngawagare.
Soon after committing the crime, Mangena reportedly
disappeared into the bush prompting police to launch a manhunt.
The body of the deceased was ferried to Mberengwa Hospital
Mortuary where it awaits postmortem.
Police urged members of the public to desist from using
violence in solving disputes. Chronicle
