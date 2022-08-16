MASK WEARING SCRAPPED

ZIMBABWEANS who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks in public places, but must carry their vaccination cards at all times, Cabinet said yesterday.
Addressing a post-Cabinet briefing, Information minister
Monica Mutsvangwa said the face mask requirement was removed as COVID-19 cases
drop, and vaccination coverage increases.
“Noting the decrease in COVID-19 cases Cabinet resolved as
follows: That those who have received three doses of the World Health
Organisation (WHO) recommended vaccines are exempted from mandatory wearing of
face masks in outdoor public places, but should, however, wear face masks in
indoor public places and on public transport,” she said.
“Those fully vaccinated should carry their vaccination
cards all the time; that all provinces continue intensifying COVID-19
vaccination activities for the nation to achieve herd immunity; and that the
country remains on high alert for other outbreaks such as measles, regional
poliomyelitis and the global monkeypox.”
Since May 4, 2020, the wearing of masks was made mandatory
as the country battled to control the spread of the pandemic.
Some of the restrictions such as curfew have been long
relaxed, but face masks remained in force, with police arresting people not
wearing them.
Zimbabwe began a COVID-19 vaccination exercise in February
2021 after the country received 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated
by China under the first phase of the programme.
Statistics show that an estimated 4,7 million people have
been fully vaccinated against the pandemic against a targeted 10 million.
The country has recorded a total of 256 000 infections, and
5 588 COVID-19 related deaths.
In an unrelated matter, Cabinet said most of the 2 056
measles cases and 157 deaths were from people who were not vaccinated against
the disease.
“The nation is being informed that following a report of
the first case of measles in Mutasa district, Manicaland province, on August
10, 2022, the disease has now spread to other provinces. As of August 15, 2022,
the cumulative figures from across the country had risen to 2 056 cases, and
157 deaths,” Mutsvangwa said.
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory tract viral
infection which commonly affects children and is spread through sneezing,
coughing and by touching or contact with secretions of an affected individual.
