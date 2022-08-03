MARRY MUBAIWA HITS OUT AT STATE EXCUSES AS TRIAL IS DELAYED

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s former wife, Marry Mubaiwa, has protested delays in a trial where she faces charges of money-laundering.
Mubaiwa protested on Wednesday after the State further
postponed the matter saying the docket was under consideration.
The State has failed to give a trial date for months,
asking for further postponements.
Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa accused the State of
acting unprofessionally in Mubaiwa’s case.
“The State indicated that it will provide all necessary
documents, but here we are, the State is making more excuses,” Mtetwa
submitted.
“We request that for once, Your Worship, put the accused
person rights’ first. The accused cannot come to court for three years for
nothing.”
Mtetwa told the court that the State has to give compelling
reasons for delaying taking the matter to trial, saying it is prejudicial to
her client who has to keep reporting to police.
“The court should be seen to be implementing its ruling.
Every prejudice is being suffered. We are opposing further postponement,” she
argued.
Magistrate Stanford Mambanje postponed the matter to August
12. Newsday
