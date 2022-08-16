MARRY APPLICATION DISMISSED

HARARE magistrate Stanford Mambanje today dismissed an application for refusal of further remand by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa on a case where she is being charged for money laundering.

In his ruling, Mambanje said police investigations were now complete, and therefore there was no reason to remove the accused person on remand.

He further indicated that the accused was already out of custody.

The matter has been remanded to October 24 for trial continuation.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa had previously filed an application before the courts, indicating that her client has been on remand for too long while investigations on her case were incomplete.

Mtetwa also noted that the investigating officer had said the State will not suffer any prejudice if Mubaiwa was removed from remand. She said continuously keeping her on remand would be vengeance.

The investigating officer in this matter is Victor Masimba. He had told the court that the State will not suffer any prejudice if Mubaiwa is removed from remand.

He suggested that her bail conditions must be relaxed.

Masimba also told the court that what was left pertaining to the investigations required a period of two weeks.

He had also told the court that they were also still waiting for a password of the documents that came from South Africa in order to conclude the investigations. Newsday