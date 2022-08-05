MAN RAPES LIL SISTER FOR TWO YEARS



A man from Tshabalala suburb has been arrested for raping his younger sister on several occasions at his home.

The 35-year-old sexual attacker stays together with his 16-year-old younger sister and his wife.

A family insider revealed the issue to B-Metro.

The accused man’s wife is a flea market vendor and most of the time she goes to order stock in South Africa and her husband would remain with his younger sister and their children, said the family inside.

He committed the attacks while his wife was away.

The man allegedly started sexually assaulting his younger sister sometime in March 2020.

At first the sex freak stormed into the bathroom while his younger sister was bathing and watched her.

He told her that he liked her body but his younger sister frowned upon that sly comment.

Time after time he would pounce on her while watching TV in the living room and accuse her of engaging in sex with her boyfriends and would say that was the reason behind her poor performance at school.

The alleged sexual attacker would come home during the night from a booze and request her to give him his food. It is said he would grope her breasts and buttocks and after that rape her.

On some occasions he would find her watching TV with his children and would order the children to retire to bed while he remained with her.

He would once again accuse her of having too many boyfriends and would slap her before pinning her to the ground.

He would not stop at that as he would rape her, said the family insider.

However, last week on Thursday he found her in the kitchen and grabbed her before groping her.

The minor managed to free herself from his tight grip and told his wife.

His wife did not accept that as she rushed to Tshabalala Police Station and reported the incident leading to his arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and advised rape victims to report early so that they get post-exposure prophylaxis. B Metro