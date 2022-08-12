MAN FOUND DEAD IN CAR IN BYO



POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the sudden death of a Bulawayo man whose body was found inside a car in the city centre on Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as Mr Stephen Shava (45) from Sizinda suburb in Bulawayo.

He was in a sitting position in his car at a parking bay at the marketplace when his friend who works at a shop nearby decided to greet him as he had recognised the car.

Police officers carry the body of a man who died at Bulawayo Produce Markets along Jason Moyo Street and 5th Avenue into their truck

The friend called him and when he did not respond, he opened the car and saw him motionless with no sign of life. The friend called the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said investigations were underway to establish circumstances leading to Mr Shava’s death.

“We are still investigating the cause of death. The now deceased had no visible injuries and no history of illness. The body has been taken to hospital for postmortem,” she said.

In an interview one of the vendors who sell near the parking bay where the car was found, Ms Joy Dube, said she was still in shock as she had seen him the previous day and he seemed to be fine.

Ms Dube said: “I am really shocked by Mr Shava’s sudden death. I saw him yesterday and he was fine”.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old Bulawayo man was stabbed to death at Mpopoma Park following an altercation with another man on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mr Cosmas Ndlovu from Nkulumane 5 suburb who was an artisanal miner.

Mr Ndlovu was coming from a beer drink at Congo Bar in Mpopoma suburb with a friend.

He is said to have found the accused with a girlfriend at the park. Mr Ndlovu and his friend caressed the girl which didn’t please the accused.

Mr Ndlovu then poured beer on the accused’s face which angered him and he drew an okapi knife which he used to stab Mr Ndlovu once on the left side of the chest near the collar bone.

The accused ran away from the scene and the girlfriend also escaped from the scene.

Mr Ndlovu and his friend are said to have walked about 60 metres before he fell to the ground bleeding.

Mr Ndlovu’s friend made a report at 6PM. An ambulance was summoned and upon arrival, the crew pronounced Mr Ndlovu dead. The accused person who police did not name, has since been arrested.

Chronicle