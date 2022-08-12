MAN FOUND DEAD IN CAR IN BYO

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the sudden death of a Bulawayo man whose body was found inside a car in the city centre on Wednesday morning.
The man was identified as Mr Stephen Shava (45) from
Sizinda suburb in Bulawayo.
He was in a sitting position in his car at a parking bay at
the marketplace when his friend who works at a shop nearby decided to greet him
as he had recognised the car.
Police officers carry the body of a man who died at Bulawayo
Produce Markets along Jason Moyo Street and 5th Avenue into their truck
The friend called him and when he did not respond, he
opened the car and saw him motionless with no sign of life. The friend called
the police.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga
Msebele said investigations were underway to establish circumstances leading to
Mr Shava’s death.
“We are still investigating the cause of death. The now
deceased had no visible injuries and no history of illness. The body has been
taken to hospital for postmortem,” she said.
In an interview one of the vendors who sell near the
parking bay where the car was found, Ms Joy Dube, said she was still in shock
as she had seen him the previous day and he seemed to be fine.
Ms Dube said: “I am really shocked by Mr Shava’s sudden
death. I saw him yesterday and he was fine”.
Meanwhile, a 29-year-old Bulawayo man was stabbed to death
at Mpopoma Park following an altercation with another man on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Mr Cosmas Ndlovu from
Nkulumane 5 suburb who was an artisanal miner.
Mr Ndlovu was coming from a beer drink at Congo Bar in
Mpopoma suburb with a friend.
He is said to have found the accused with a girlfriend at
the park. Mr Ndlovu and his friend caressed the girl which didn’t please the
accused.
Mr Ndlovu then poured beer on the accused’s face which
angered him and he drew an okapi knife which he used to stab Mr Ndlovu once on
the left side of the chest near the collar bone.
The accused ran away from the scene and the girlfriend also
escaped from the scene.
Mr Ndlovu and his friend are said to have walked about 60
metres before he fell to the ground bleeding.
Mr Ndlovu’s friend made a report at 6PM. An ambulance was
summoned and upon arrival, the crew pronounced Mr Ndlovu dead. The accused
person who police did not name, has since been arrested.
Chronicle
