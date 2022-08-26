MAN FINDS USED CONDOM IN WIFE'S BAG, STABS HER TO DEATH

A man who stumbled on a used condom in his wife’s handbag has appeared in court for murder after he allegedly stabbed her three times. Mgcini Lunga (30) appeared before Western Commonage Courts resident magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing a murder charge. He was not asked to plead.

It is alleged that Lunga left his wife Fiona Moyo and went to Plumtree. He told Fiona that he would return after a week but after two days he had a change of heart and returned home, the court heard. He arrived at home shortly after 7pm and went to his bedroom. His wife’s phone rang in her handbag and he took it out and his hand touched something soft.

Upon checking, he discovered that it was a condom wrapped in a piece of newspaper. Lunga, the court heard, confronted his wife and the pair got involved in a heated argument. Things got nasty as Lunga reached for a kitchen knife before he charged at his wife and allegedly stabbed her three times — once in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the arm.

She bled profusely and collapsed. An ambulance was called but they could not save her life as she died in their hands. Fiona’s lifeless body was taken to a hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

A report was made to the police leading to Lunga’s arrest. B Metro