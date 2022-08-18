MAN FINDS NEIGHBOUR RAPING HIS WIFE

A CHISHAWASHA man got the shock of his life when he found his wife being allegedly raped by his neighbour last Sunday.

The matter was reported at Mabvuku Police Station on Monday.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Police received a rape case report involving a 21-year-old married woman from Chishawasha.

“The suspect is the complainant’s neighbour,” said Insp Chakanza.

He said the victim’s husband was reported to have gone to the shops when the suspect went to his house. The suspect found the victim alone in her bedroom at around 6.30pm.

He is said to have begged for sexual intercourse, with the victim, and was turned down, and went away.

“He returned an hour later and found the victim still alone in her bedroom. He is reported to have got into the victim’s blankets and raped her without protection,” said Insp Chikanza.

“The victim’s husband arrived home and found the suspect in the act. He lodged a police report, but the accused could not be found when police got to the house,” he said. H Metro