MAN DRIVES BUS WITHOUT A LICENCE, BANNED FOR LIFE

An unlicensed man who drove a Hwenje Tours Bus from Harare to Mayo in Rusape has been barred from driving busses for the rest of his life.

Bugner Mafukidze (49) of Rusape appeared before local Magistrate Obedience Matare who also slapped him with an effective two-year jail sentence.

In addition, Mafukidze is not allowed to drive any other vehicle for the next six months. Mafukidze pleaded guilty and told the court that he drove the bus after the actual driver fell sick along the way.

Prosecutor Oripa Sagandira told the court that Mafukidze drove a Hwenje Bus Tours with 40 passengers on board. On June 20, at Rugwizi turn off in Mayo, Mafukidze was driving a public service vehicle with 40 passengers on board.

He approached a roadblock where he was stopped and the officers asked for his driver’s license. He told them that he did not have a driver’s license and was arrested. Masvingo Mirror