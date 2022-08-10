MAN BEATS STEPDAUGHTER(2) TO DEATH

A MHANGURA man beat his two-year-old stepdaughter to death for soiling herself.

Norest Svova,32, appeared before Chinhoyi High Court judge, Justice Philda Muzofa, who convicted him of murder.

Svova was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Prosecutor Kesia Teveraishe told the court that the toddler soiled herself along Hunyani River, in Mhangura, on August 30, 2020, and this angered Svova.

He beat up the toddler indiscriminately with a stick, inflicting fatal injuries on her.

He also attacked his wife, the girl’s mother, Elizabeth Dinhidza, when she tried to restrain him.

He continued beating up the toddler until she died.

He dug a shallow grave and forced Dinhidza to help him bury the toddler, to conceal the murder.

Svova then kept his wife Dinhidza hostage to prevent her from reporting his heinous crime.

She, however, managed to escape on October 11, 2020, and reported the murder to the police the following morning. Svova was arrested by the police while searching for Dinhidza. H Metro



