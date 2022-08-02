MAKE MONEY : CHIYANGWA TELLS ZANU PF SUPPORTERS

|file pic
ZANU PF Central Committee member and President Mnangagwa’s chief fundraiser, Dr Philip Chiyangwa has said initiatives to empower people with income-generating projects should be a stepping stone for personal development and successful wealth creation.
Speaking to Zanu PF leaders from Zvimba South Constituency
in Zvimba over the weekend, Dr Chiyangwa said by managing various community
income projects, people should take lessons on how to run a successful personal
business life.
“Besides the aim for financially empowering your
communities through these projects I am offering you, I would want to see how
you, as individuals manage a business opportunity as this is an opportunity to
pick on successful business acumen which you can easily grow and use for
personal businesses,” he said
Chiyangwa who is also Zanu PF Zvimba South Costituency
legislator was making a follow-up on the $11 million he had donated for
income-generating projects in the Constituency.
Chiyangwa said successful business people should constantly
learn on how to improve themselves in areas of wealth creation.
“You need to learn how to strategize on exactly what you
want and carefully analyze your chosen path. When you pick up an idea you have
to develop it into action and along the way if you see its not working, do not
be shy to abandon that route and re-strategize. I have personally bailed out
many people including members of parliament who wanted to hold onto something
not working so you need to constantly study your ground,” he advised
Chiyangwa said he was impressed by how various communities
are running successful projects through his previously donation of one million
dollars to each party district and further pledged to double the allocation to
allow more projects to be undertaken.
“I am giving $2 million to each district so that more
people will be empowered and you will appreciate that when President Mnangagwa
says the country is built by its own people, he means its you who has to take
part through such initiatives that empowers yourselves,” he said
