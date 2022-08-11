MAI TT FIGHTS FOR MARRIAGE

OUTSPOKEN comedienne, Felistas “Mai TT” Murata, claims one of Tinashe Maphosa’s closest relatives is desperate for their troubled marriage to collapse.
She said she regrets seeking counselling and sharing family
secrets with Tinashe’s niece, Tatenda Chingana.
The mother of two, who recently tied the knot with her
US-based husband at a lavish ceremony in Harare, claimed Tatenda was allegedly
working against the union.
Tatenda confirmed the fallout with Mai TT.
Prior to this interview, Mai TT shared a post on social
media, which insinuated she would not quit her marriage.
“Imagine kubudisa 100k pamuchato, kuhire Kelly Khumalo.
Kutengerwa muchato neZBC.
“Kupindana nezvikwereti nekubroka. Kurovana, kutukana, kurwiswa,
kurwara kuonda, kusungisana.
“Tozorambana after 3 months.
“Hondo yacho yinenge yakasika kupera.
“The Maphosa’s Season 1,” reads part of the post.
Following the post, Mai TT’s fans have also been anxious to
understand the correct status of her marriage.
She had previously told H-Metro she would clear the air
tomorrow.
However, she finally disclosed the matter saying Tatenda
was desperate to see the end of their marriage.
“Well, I have been going through a lot in my marriage, including the tension between
me and Tinashe.
“My husband is working hard to ensure we iron those issues
affecting our marriage but there is one person behind all these problems.
“This person is Tinashe’s niece called Tatenda, who has
been leaking family issues to bloggers,” she said.
Mai TT said her husband has also found out that Tatenda
sought to destroy their marriage.
“There are some issues that we used to share with Tatenda
since we were taking her as a close relative.
“I finally realised that she was influencing the other
relatives of Tinashe to make sure my husband quits this marriage.
“It’s unfortunate that Tatenda won’t win it because right
now we are fixing things in our marriage,” she said.
The versatile entertainer said she will go into detail
later this week.
“Of course, I will go into detail about my family issues
but for now you simply need to hear from Tatenda, who has caused all these
issues.
“You can call her and hear her side of the story but I was
disappointed by her conduct after this betrayal,” she said.
Contacted for comment, Tatenda confirmed she was not seeing
eye-to-eye with Mai TT.
She, however, blamed Mai TT for taking the matter to the
press.
“Yes, we have not been talking to each other because of
certain family issues.
“It’s sad that she has taken the matter to the media when
it could have been resolved at family level.
“She might blame me for her problems but I am not entirely
responsible,” she said.
Added Tatenda: “Like I said before, I would had preferred
that the matter be dealt at family level and not the press.
“It’s just unfortunate for us to be tainting each other in
the press like this.”
After Tatenda’s response, Mai TT said she was still married
to Tinashe.
“We are still legally married and still husband and wife.
“We can’t just wake up and say it’s over considering what
we have gone through together.” H Metro
