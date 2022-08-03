LONG NAILS FIGHT ENDS IN COURT

A HARARE man accused his wife of keeping long nails as “weapons” to fight him whenever they have a dispute.
This emerged when Memory Mashura approached the Harare
Civil Court seeking a protection order against her husband, Tafadzwa Nembaware.
Memory accused Tafadzwa of verbal, physical and emotional
abuse.
She claimed Tafadzwa always assaults her when he is under
the influence of alcohol.
“At one point, he kicked me on my head with his safety
shoes when he returned home from work drunk.
“Now I am having problems with my head,” said Memory.
She also prayed in her application that Tafadzwa be barred
from going to her workplace.
Memory, who works at a local farm, accused Tafadzwa of
destroying her valuables and those of her workmates.
In his defence, Tafadzwa said Memory was a violent woman.
“She is the one who keeps long nails and uses them to
scratch my face and hands,” said Tafadzwa.
Tafadzwa showed scars on his face, and hands, which he
claimed were caused by nail scratches.
Tafadzwa refuted all allegations levelled against him by
Memory.
“Whenever I am sober, we will be in good books, but she
takes advantage of my drunkenness to assault me,” he said.
He accused Memory of neglecting their children, saying he
does school run by himself.
Magistrate Rutendo Machingura dismissed the protection
order application for lack of merit. H Metro
