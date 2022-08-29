KHUPE ARRESTED IN PLUMTREE

Several Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) including Dr Thokozani Khupe were reportedly arrested by police in Plumtree on Monday.

They were on their way back to Bulawayo from Bulilima district where they have been campaigning for the party ahead of the 3 September by-elections.

It is not yet clear why they were arrested.

Reports also indicate that the vehicle that was being used in the campaign trail was also impounded by the police.

Khupe’s mobile phone and that of her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu were not reachable.

The party’s Interim CCC Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza sounded the alarm on his Twitter page.

“UNCONFIRMED REPORT: Several @CCCZimbabwe Champions who include @DrThoko_Khupe & Mrs Maplanka have been arrested in Mat South. As the Bulilima by-election slated for 3 September 2022 draws closer ZANU PF violence has flared up. Arrests are meant to intimidate @CCCZimbabwe,” he tweeted.

CCC will be represented by Ephraim Moyo in Ward 1, another Ephraim Moyo in Ward 14, and Makhadi Moyo in Ward 16.

The party has reported cases of intimidation directed at its candidates and members. CITE