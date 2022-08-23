JUDGE'S SON MURDER TRIAL SET TO START

A TRIAL date has been set for High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze’s son, Munyaradzi, who is being accused of murdering a cellphone dealer in 2020.
Munyaradzi, who is jointly charged with Elvin Dongo
Saungweme and Dellon David Balani, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai
Dzuda yesterday.
The trio, which face a charge of murdering Sipho Milton
Ncube in March 2020, will face trial from September 26.
The alleged murder happened on March 12, 2020.
The three allegedly approached the now-deceased and lured
him into their car, claiming they wanted to buy three cellphones. Ncube agreed
and told them each phone cost US$1 800.
“The now-deceased agreed to accompany the trio to
Waterfalls and the accused diverted route and drove along Chiremba Road passing
Epworth going towards Ruwa,” the court papers read.
Along the road, they reached a secluded place, where they
robbed Ncube of his cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.
They also allegedly stabbed him with a knife before
slitting open his throat, killing him instantly.
The three are said to have dumped Ncube’s body in Ruwa.
Newsday
