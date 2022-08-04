ITS JUST CULTURAL CLASHES : AMBASSADOR DEFENDS ABUSIVE CHINESE EMPLOYERS

CHINESE ambassador to Zimbabwe, Guo Shaochun, yesterday shot down claims of abuse of workers by Chinese employers, describing the conflicts as “mere misunderstanding and cultural clashes”.
There have, however, been several reports of physical abuse
of workers at Chinese-owned companies while mine workers have complained about
low wages being paid at Chinese operations.
Addressing the media yesterday, Guo said Chinese employers
were doing everything above the law, adding that the “few” incidents were
fuelled by misunderstanding.
“Most Chinese employers keep good relationships with local
workers. Some allegations of improper practices by a few Chinese employers are
mainly because of misunderstanding or cultural differences. The embassy’s
position is clear that all Chinese companies are encouraged to do more for
local people and must comply with the laws, regulations, culture and customs of
the host country,” Guo said.
He called for strengthening of relations between foreign
investors and locals must be strengthened.
“Wrongdoers must be held accountable. The embassy also
encourages and supports the Zimbabwean government, the media, local communities
and other stakeholders in promoting mutual understanding and good relations
between Chinese employers and local workers,” he said.
“For years, Chinese companies have not only created
thousands of local jobs, but also actively conducted their social
responsibilities for the local communities by building hospitals, schools and
roads, drilling boreholes and donating foodstuffs.”
The embassy also refuted claims that Chinese businesses do
not bank money in the country and write their invoices in Mandarin to avoid
paying taxes.
“Chinese companies have been investing in and growing with
Zimbabwe for years. They have created thousands of local jobs, increased the
country’s tax revenues and forex inflows, upskilled local workers and generated
business opportunities for local companies.
“Our basic position is clear. All businesses, including
those from China, must comply with the laws and regulations in the host
country. Wrongdoers must be held accountable. We support Zimbabwe in
strengthening its regulatory framework and law enforcement,” Guo added.
“We call for compliance monitoring teams composed of
government officials, local councillors, and community representatives to be
set up in foreign-invested companies. If anyone finds the possible wrongdoings
of Chinese companies in Zimbabwe, he or she is welcome to file official
complaints to the relevant Zimbabwean authorities, but we suggest such
complaints consist of necessary basic elements.” Newsday
