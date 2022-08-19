HWANGE WOMAN SHARES BED WITH TWO MEN

IN a strange arrangement, a woman from Empumalanga suburb in Hwange, Matabeleland North province, is reportedly cohabiting with two men and sleeping with both of them on the same bed while ordering them to take turns to have sex with her.
The woman, only identified as NaEzy, is reportedly madly in
love with Obey Mudimba and Alex Nyathi – with whom she shares one bed.
The practice is known as polyandry, a form of polygamy
where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time.
This by-and-large is not acceptable in Zimbabwe.
Mudimba reportedly left his family at Binga Business Centre
to cohabit with NaEzy.
NaEzy reportedly met the two men at one of the nightclubs
in the coal mining town where she was reportedly a regular.
It seems she has been torn between the two lovers and is
unable to choose between them.
Narrating the development to B-Metro, a source said that
NaEzy tricked both men, who were her boyfriends, to come and stay with her,
adding that she allegedly stayed with the two men for months before her
neighbours became aware of it.
The source said NaEzy chooses who to be intimate with on a
particular day and no one goes out of the room and from the bed because he is
not on duty.
“She has defied logic by staying with two men under the
same roof.
She is like the central referee and she orders both men to
sleep on the same bed while taking turns to have sex with her.
Both men, who reportedly sleep side-by-side, respect each
other and it seems they have learnt to live with the fact that they share one
woman.
“It’s really a ridiculous situation and it’s not our
culture that a woman cohabits with two men. It seems she used some concoction
to pacify her two men.
Imagine waiting for another man to have sex while you are
salivating for your turn to come,” said the source.
Adds the source: “It took long for neighbours to discover
that she was cohabiting with the two men since she frequents nightclubs and
brings different men home.
“They thought they were her regular clients who were taking
turns to visit her until her friend, who found her sleeping with two men on the
same bed, revealed the matter to her neighbours”.
Although the two men were not reachable for comment, the
woman who answered the phone and initially claimed it was NaEzy later said it
was the wrong number after this reporter introduced himself. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment