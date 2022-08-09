HUBBY FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN, BRUTALISES THE NAKED LOVER



A HOPLEY man teamed up with his brother in a savage attack, in which a machete was repeatedly used, on an individual, who is lucky to be alive.

William Karumbidza, 27, who is well known at Gazaland, Highfield, was naked during the attack.

Neighbours said they had to intervene to ensure that William was not set on fire during the commotion.

Blessing Gurure is said to have caught William in bed with his estranged wife, Tesla Chirukamure, after a tip-off.

Blessing and his younger brother Tapiwa, 23, have since been arrested.

William sustained a deep cut on his forehead and Tesla suffered two cuts on her left thigh.

William, of Glen Norah, was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, together with Tesla.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“Police are investigating an attempted murder case involving two men believed to be artisanal minors, who attacked a Glen Norah man,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that one of the suspects found the complainant sleeping with his wife at around 1am in Hopley,” he said.

A neighbour said the community saved William from being set on fire by Blessing in anger.

“William will never set foot in Hopley or entertain sex workers again, considering the way he was attacked,” said the neighbour, who chose not to be named.

“Tesla’s husband ruthlessly attacked him and did not want to be restrained. He tied William’s hands and legs with a rope used to draw water from the well and sliced his leg and forehead with a machete.

“We engaged people, who were partying in the neighbourhood, to help us save William from being set on fire.

“They pulled him off the bed naked, placed him outside the house and covered him with blankets.

“They asked him to choose between being set on fire or to be thrown into the well.

“However, some men disarmed Tesla’s husband and saved William and Tesla’s lives.”

William told H-Metro that he had been dating Tesla for the past four months.

“Tesla told me that she had separated with her husband and for the past four months I never saw any man at the house.

“He wanted to kill me, but people saved my life. Ko Tesla wacho mambomuwona here kuti arisei?” asked William writhing in pain.

Tesla said her differences with Blessing started when they were staying together in Mazowe, where they were dealing in gold.

“He started cheating on me and I confronted him, and he threatened to kill me. I decided to return to our rented house in Hopley where I invited William for quality time.

“Blessing and his younger brother, Tapiwa, came while we were watching television in bed and broke down the door and attacked us with a machete.

“I escaped and met some men, who looked like robbers, after midnight and begged them for help.

“They saw the way I was bleeding and the wounds and accompanied me back to the house.

“They attacked Blessing and Tapiwa with stones until other people came and helped to rescue William from further attacks.

“Two of these guys took William’s US$80 and our two cellphones and a gas tank, as compensation for saving us from Blessing and Tapiwa’s attacks.

“I could not argue with them since I suspected them to be robbers and they had rescued us,” said Tesla.

She couldn’t receive treatment, as she had no money, although she had filed a police report.

William’s relatives assisted him to get treatment.

William separated from his wife some time ago and has been living alone in Glen Norah.