HRE TEEN THIEF KILLED IN MOB ATTACK

A 15-year-old boy died after being assaulted by nine people, who caught him allegedly stealing from a house he had just broken into.

The incident happened in the Maramba area of Mashonaland East.

The victim, whose name is still being withheld, died at a local clinic, where he had been admitted, since last Wednesday.

Police have since arrested two of the suspected assailants for the boy’s murder.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and warned people against mob justice.

“The suspects took the unconscious victim to a local private clinic where he died upon admission.

“The police have since arrested Weston Karidza, aged 19, and Alvin Sigauke, aged 19, in connection with the case.”

Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the murder of a 26-year-old man, whose body was found with a deep cut on the head, lying on a path that connects Glen View 1 and Glen View 7 on Sunday morning.

The victim was believed to have been on his way home to Glen View 7, from a musical show in Glen View 1, when he was attacked by unknown assailants.

His body was found by residents in the area and a report was made to the police.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were still hunting for the suspects. H Metro