HRE TEEN RAPED BY TWO MEN FOR 13 DAYS

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl was raped by two men in Mufakose for 13 days.

Tawanda Manyepa, 27, and his accomplice, only identified as Energy, were on Friday arrested after the girl managed to escape from the house where she was being detained.

Manyepa and Energy are detained at Marimba Police Station.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest, saying the minor was taken to hospital for counselling and medical examination.

He said the men raped the girl from July 24 to August 5.

“Circumstances were that, on July 24 at around 12pm, complainant met her friend, Anotidaishe, and asked her to accompany her to collect her earphones in Mufakose.

“On the way, they met Anotidaishe’s friend Simbarashe and went to his house.

Simbarashe left the two in his room promising to go and collect the victim’s earphones.

“A group of 10 men were reported to have entered the room, locked it and drugged the victim.

She woke up around 5pm, feeling pain in her private parts and with blood stains.

“The accused persons took turns from the first day, having sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent, threatening her with death if she cried or reported them.

“On August 5, the victim managed to escape leading to the arrest of the two,” said Insp Chakanza.

The two are expected to appear in court today. H Metro