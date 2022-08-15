GRANNY KILLS BED-WETTING CHILD

A 57-YEAR-OLD Buhera woman allegedly bashed her little grandchild to death, accusing him of bed-wetting.
The incident occurred on Monday last week when Venganai
Tambudzai was punishing her twin grandchildren.
One twin is in hospital.
The child’s mother, Gracious Mukandadzviti, 22, who stays
in Harare, said her twin children were staying with her former mother-in-law.
Mukandadzviti said her ex-husband, George Dhlamini,
informed her that the children were not feeling well and had developed
blisters.
“The following day George notified me about the death of my
son,” she said.
She also claims her former mother-in-law mistreated her
twins.
Blessing (the surviving twin) confirmed that they were thoroughly
beaten for bed-wetting by their grandmother.
“When I arrived in Murambinda, my former mother-in-law
collapsed and cried, but those were only crocodile tears.
“She confessed when doctors at Murambinda General Hospital
requested a police report first, before treating Blessing.
“She even begged us to bury Blessed without involving the
police,” said Mukandadzviti.
She added: “I am devastated that my ex-mother-in-law lied
to the police that Blessed succumbed to gwirikwiti (polio) and blisters.
“She even apologised to me that she carried Blessed’s body
from Buhera Centre to Murambinda mortuary, without telling us.
“Mwana akaberekwa kumusana akafa veduwe, from Buhera Centre
to Murambinda.
“I used to look after the children until my ex-husband requested
custody.
“I initially refused but I let him take the children in
January,” Mukandadzviti said.
She said everything seemed well whenever she spoke with her
kids, and their grandmother, on the phone.
The father of the twins, Dhlamini, said they were awaiting
post-mortem results before laying Blessed to rest.
“I am very depressed. Zvakaoma, I am in pain.
“My mother has been charged with assault and the other case
of Blessed is still under investigations, as we are waiting for post-mortem
results.” H Metro
