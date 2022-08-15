GAS EXPLOSION IN BINDURA : FIVE INJURED

Five people sustained burns in Brockdale, Bindura, following a gas explosion on Saturday evening.

Residents said the explosion occurred during a party at House Number 918 after an attempt was made to change gas plates after one of them developed a fault.

Four of the victims were treated and discharged at Bindura Provincial Hospital, while one was detained for further management.

Environmental Management Agency spokesperson for Mashonaland Central province, Mr Maxwell Mupotsa confirmed the incident.

He said people should handle liquid petroleum gas with due care as it is hazardous, as well as ensure gas tanks are serviced regularly by trained personnel.

Provincial police officers yesterday said they had not received such information and promised to get back with an update today. – ZBC News/ The Herald