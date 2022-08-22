GANG RAIDS JUDGE'S FARM, STEALS TRANSFORMER AND COPPER CABLES

THREE men and one woman from Harare were arrested on Saturday for theft and vandalism of State utilities at a judge’s farm in Juru.

Bernard Seke, 33, of Southlea Park, Japhet Matanhire, 32, Ednah Chituu, 32, and Simba Chitau, all from Kambuzuma, are accused of stealing transformer oil and copper cables at Sevenza Farm, owned by Justice Paddington Garwe.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, confirmed the arrest saying two others were on the run.

“The accused persons, who included five males and one female, unlawfully entered the farm around midnight.

“Security guards spotted the accused persons in the vehicle. “One of the accused produced a gun and manhandled three security guards, tied their hands and legs with a mosquito net,” said Insp Chazovachii.

“The accused persons brought down a transformer and went away with 320 litres of transformer oil, copper cables, copper windings and a cellphone.

“Total value amounted to US$10 801.

“The accused were tracked by rangers and apprehended along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

“A cellphone, pair of pliers and a digital scale were recovered from the accused persons,” he said. H Metro