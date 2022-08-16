FOUR MONTHS WITHOUT PAY FOR COUNCIL WORKERS

MORALE among Chinhoyi Municipality employees is low amid reports they have gone for four months without pay.

Disgruntled employees told H-Metro they were struggling to make ends meet.

“We haven’t been paid since April, yet the Council expects us to report for work,” said an employee, who preferred anonymity.

“How are we expected to take care of our families when the situation is like this?”

Another employee, based at Town House, said it was a shame that the Council prioritised salaries, for top management, at the expense of workers, in the lower grades.

“Top management is being paid on time while we are wallowing in poverty.

“Management is not being sensitive when it comes to us being paid on time.

“It pains me a lot to come to work every day, but not being paid,” said the employee.

Council Workers Committee chairman, Gilbert Chaleka, told H-Metro he did not attend a meeting between workers representatives and management to address the issue.

“I did not attend the salary meeting. You can get in touch with my vice-chairman, Chifamba, who attended the meeting,” he said.

Last month, the Council’s director of finance, Zephaniah Chirware, told a special council meeting he needed 30 days to clear the outstanding arrears.

Chirarwe was evasive when contacted for comment yesterday, and referred all inquiries to Town Clerk, Maxwell Kaitano.

“You can get in touch with the Town Clerk or our public relations department, who can furnish you with more details, on the matter,” said Chirarwe.

Mayor, Councillor Garikai Dendera, told H-Metro he was yet to be briefed by the Town Clerk.

“I am checking with the Town Clerk.

“Since these matters are discussed in committee meetings, I can get a clear report from the director.

“I will only be in a position to comment once I get the full details from Kaitano pertaining to the salary issue,” said Dendera. H Metro