FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS PERISH IN CRASH

Four of the six people who perished in an accident at the 261km peg near Beitbridge in the Capfuce area on Wednesday this week were members of the same family, Police has confirmed.
Police has issued a statement announcing the names of the
deceased. The deceased who were all in a Range Rover vehicle are Tawanda Jimu
(driver) (25), Dennis Muzondo (46), Webster Muchenje, Tinashe Jimu (33), Baiton
Jimu (63) and Fadzai Nyawaranda.
National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said six people died on spot and one person was seriously injured.
The family members are the father, two sons and a daughter
in- law.
“An Iveco Rigid truck with one passenger on board was
involved in a head on collision with a Range Rover vehicle which was towing a
trailer with six passengers on board. The injured was admitted at Beitbridge
District Hospital where she was further transferred to United Bulawayo
hospital,” said Nyathi.
He urged drivers to observe stipulated speed limits and be
exemplary on the roads.
Deceased’s bodies were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment