FATHER BEATS UP DAUGHTER, BREAKS HER LEG

A NYAZURA man has been fined after viciously assaulting and breaking his 12-year-old daughter’s leg.
ln a fit of rage, Micah Makoni (38) of Mhukayesango Village
beat up his daughter for using a mosquito net to wash dishes.
His daughter’s leg broke and had to be plastered.
Makoni, who was not represented when he appeared before
Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika at Nyazura Circuit Court, pleaded guilty to
the offence.
Mr Manyika fined him $30 000.
In addition, Mr Manyika sentenced him to two months
imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for the next five years on condition
of good behaviour.
Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Mwoyowaonda said by assaulting his
daughter, Makoni violated Chapter 38 of the Physical Abuse Act, Section 3 (1)
(a) as read with Section (4) of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:6 which
prohibits inflicting bodily harm on another person.
“On August 5, Makoni was at home with the complainant. He
approached his daughter who was washing plates using a piece of mosquito net
and asked her why she had cut it.
“He grabbed her hand and dragged her into the kitchen hut.
He picked a log from the fireplace and assaulted her several times on her
backside and once on the head.
‘‘He assaulted her while pressing her left leg on the floor
with his leg. She fractured her leg in the process.
“The matter came to light after police received a tip-off
from a concerned villager, thereby leading to Makoni’s arrest,” said Mr
Mwoyowaonda. Manica Post
