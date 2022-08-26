FATHER BEATS UP DAUGHTER, BREAKS HER LEG

A NYAZURA man has been fined after viciously assaulting and breaking his 12-year-old daughter’s leg.

ln a fit of rage, Micah Makoni (38) of Mhukayesango Village beat up his daughter for using a mosquito net to wash dishes.

His daughter’s leg broke and had to be plastered.

Makoni, who was not represented when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika at Nyazura Circuit Court, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr Manyika fined him $30 000.

In addition, Mr Manyika sentenced him to two months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for the next five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Mwoyowaonda said by assaulting his daughter, Makoni violated Chapter 38 of the Physical Abuse Act, Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section (4) of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:6 which prohibits inflicting bodily harm on another person.

“On August 5, Makoni was at home with the complainant. He approached his daughter who was washing plates using a piece of mosquito net and asked her why she had cut it.

“He grabbed her hand and dragged her into the kitchen hut. He picked a log from the fireplace and assaulted her several times on her backside and once on the head.

‘‘He assaulted her while pressing her left leg on the floor with his leg. She fractured her leg in the process.

“The matter came to light after police received a tip-off from a concerned villager, thereby leading to Makoni’s arrest,” said Mr Mwoyowaonda. Manica Post