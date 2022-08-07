FASTING MAN DIES IN MUREWA

A 43-YEAR-OLD Harare man reportedly died of hunger at a mountain in Murewa during a week-long prayer and fasting vigil.
The now-deceased, Emmulate Chakara of East View in Harare,
was discovered dead by a villager who had gone to the foot of the Murewa
mountain to relieve himself.
Police in Mashonaland East province confirmed the incident
in a statement.
It is reported that on July 27, the deceased and his friend
Tineyi Kachiri (47) travelled to Mhurudze mountain in Murewa for a week-long
prayer and fasting session.
After two days, Chakara told his colleague that he wanted
to disembark from the mountain, but was advised not to do so since it was late.
They slept on the mountain until around midnight when
Kachiri woke up and discovered that his friend was missing.
The deceased did not return to the mountain until the
following day, prompting Kachiri to report the matter to a village head.
On August 2, Chakara’s body was discovered by a villager at
the foot of the mountain who reported the matter to police. The deceased’s body
was ferried to Musami Hospital.
A post-mortem report stated that the deceased died of low
sugar in his body. Newsday
