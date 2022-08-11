FAMILY AT WAR : MY DAD SEXUALLY ABUSED ME



A HARARE man has been accused by his daughter of sexually abusing her.

This emerged when Martin Musekiwa appeared before the civil court seeking a peace order against his children, who he claimed were threatening to kill him.

He appeared before magistrate, Rutendo Machingure, accusing his children, Esther and Joyline Musekiwa, of destroying his property.

He wanted his children banned from visiting his home. Joyline denied the allegations.

Esther accused her father of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

“In February, my children destroyed my house in the rural areas and sold my cattle. Esther has been calling and threatening to kill me,” Martin said.

In response, Esther said: “Yes, I insult him because after my mother’s death, he used to sexually abuse me.

“He would tell me to remove my clothes when I was six years old and he would perform some rituals.

“Whenever, I tried to report him, our relatives would stop me saying he was my father. At the age of 12, my father chased me away from home and I lived on the streets of Harare for three days,” Esther.

Martin denied the sexual abuse allegations.

“In 2008, her brother caught her with a man in bed and seized his ID,” Martin said.

In her ruling magistrate Rutendo Machingure dismissed the application for lack of merit. H Metro