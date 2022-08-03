ED TOP AIDE EYES ZAKA EAST

Jethro Munangi (36), a close aide to President Emmerson Mnangagwa is eyeing Zaka East Constituency in the 2023 elections, reliable sources have told The Mirror.

He seeks to unseat Zanu PF MP and Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa.

When called for a comment Munangi who once worked for the Central Intelligence Organisation said it was not the right time to make such an announcement given his sensitive post.

He however, said he like any other citizen has the right to participate in any political contestation.

A source told The Mirror that Munangi has already drafted a proposed template for the development of Zaka East.

The source said that Munangi feels that the MPs who represented Zaka East before did not have the people at heart and that is why the constituency has remained one of the most poverty-stricken in the country.

The source said Munangi feels that there is gold deposits in Chiromo area in Zaka that can be used to create employment and catalyse development. He also look at unlocking the district’s agricultural potential using the Manjirenji Dam which is one of the largest water bodies in Masvingo.

His template, according to the source point to the dire need for refurbishment of schools like Svuure, Muzinda, Manyiri and Pasipanyoro which are in a state of dilapidation.

Munangi attended Matara Primary in the area before proceeding to Mashoko and Mwenezi high schools.

He did War and Strategic Studies at the University of Zimbabwe before joining the CIO. Masvingo Mirror