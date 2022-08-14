ED MEETS MADZIBABA AT STATE HOUSE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday met one of the country’s top apostolic sect church leaders, Andby Makururu of the Johanne Masowe WeChishanu weAfrica International sect, at State House in Harare.
Mnangagwa has been meeting church leaders and attending
religious gatherings to garner support ahead of elections expected next year.
He has been visiting mostly indigenous churches.
At the weekend meeting, Makururu reportedly assured
Mnangagwa that his congregants would vote for him.
Makururu recently commandeered his congregants to chant
Zanu PF slogans at a church gathering in the eastern border city of Mutare.
Yesterday, he told NewsDay that he was happy to have met
Mnangagwa.
“It’s true that I met my President Emmerson Mnangagwa on
Saturday at State House. In 2004 and 2008, I once prophesied that one day I was
going to meet the President in power in Zimbabwe,” Makururu said.
“I assured him (President Mnangagwa) that he is going to
win the 2023 elections. I have assured the President that my church members are
going to vote for him. Mnangagwa is the Biblical Moses who came to rescue us
from our problems.”
Makururu boasted that his sect (vapostori) commands a huge
following in the country.
He said the apostolic sect has 54 church leaders in the
country and has branches across the globe.
A fortnight ago, Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to Mutare at
the last minute, where he was set to address hundreds of Makururu’s
congregants. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment