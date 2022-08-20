ECOCASH SET TO RETRENCH

ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe has started a process to retrench some of its staff members, after adopting new processes that render some workers redundant.

This is in line with the company’s drive to align its systems with latest digital technologies.

In a statement, the company said the process will result in staff reductions.

“The changing economic operating environment has necessitated a strategic refocus as we look to increase the competitiveness of our business. This follows the successful automation of our key business processes. Regrettably, the process will result in the reduction of our overall staff complement across the group.”

The company said it is working closely with affected staff, stakeholders and regulators to ensure the process is consultative, transparent and compliant. Sunday Mail