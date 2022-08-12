DRIVER STEALS, SELLS 30 TONNES OF CHROME

A DARING truck driver sold the 30 tonnes of chrome he was supposed to deliver at the Port of Beira in Mozambique before proceeding to the intended destination with an empty truck.
He allegedly converted the proceeds of the sale to his
personal use.
This came to light after the 31-year-old truck driver,
Agreement Chivandire, appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Richard
Ramabao recently facing theft of trust property charges.
Chivandire, who was arrested at Forbes Border Post in
Mutare, was arraigned before the court together with Terence Simbarashe Zimano
(38) who bought the 30 tonnes of chrome, valued at US$30 000.
Both accused persons were granted $40 000 bail and will be
back in court next week.
It is the State’s case, led by Mr Chris Munyuku, that on
July 7, Chivandire loaded a 30-tonne truck with 30 tonnes of chrome at
Afrochine Mine, Selous, in Chegutu.
The load was meant for delivery at the Port of Beira in
Mozambique on behalf of Chivandire’s employer.
Chivandire is employed as a truck driver by Romboard
Trading in Harare.
Mr Munyuku said three days later, Chivandire left Harare
and drove towards Mutare after his export papers had been processed.
It is alleged that along the way, Chivandire connived with
Zimano to steal the chrome.
Accordingly, Chivandire sold the chrome to Zimano who then
disposed the loot.
Mr Munyuku said on July 23, Chivandire’s employer was
informed that he had arrived at the intended destination at the Port of Beira
with an empty truck.
The matter was reported at CID Rusape, thereby leading to
Chivandire’s arrest at Forbes Border Post.
His accomplice was arrested in Chegutu.
Cellphones which were used by the accused persons to
communicate during the commissioning of the offence were recovered. Manica Post
