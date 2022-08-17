DRIVER RAPES PASSENGER

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a passenger in a pirate taxi (mushikashika), along Domboshava Road.

Forget Chikanya is alleged to have raped the 20-year-old woman in the mushikashika near Hatcliffe Market.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and said the victim has been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Circumstances were that the complainant boarded an unknown motor vehicle from Domboshava going to her work place.

“There were two men in the vehicle, the accused and the driver.

“Upon arriving at Hatcliffe Market, the driver was reported to have parked the car and left the accused and his victim in the vehicle.

“The accused was reported to have pinned the victim on the seat and raped her once without protection.

“The accused fled after the act and the victim informed her uncle that evening.

“The two checked the movement of the motorist, the following day, and managed to find the accused and apprehended him.

“They took him to Borrowdale Police Station where he was detained,” Insp Chakanza said. H Metro.